Brighton & Hove Albion have received an offer from Olympiacos to take Michal Karbownik on loan with an option to buy, according to Greek outlet Sportime.

The 20-year-old started in Brighton’s 2-0 win over Cardiff City in the EFL Cup on Tuesday, but could be on his way out of the club soon.

Greek club Olympiacos are said to be interested in acquiring Karbownik’s services before the transfer window slams shut.

Interested in signing the Poland international, Olympiacos have now approached Brighton with an offer to sign him on a temporary deal.

The Greek top flight club have also proposed the inclusion of an option to make Karbownik’s loan move permanent.

While Brighton now have an offer from Olympiacos on their table, it remains to be seen if they are prepared to sanction a move for the left-back, who was included in their squad to face Burnley in their season opener.

The Seagulls signed Karbownik from Polish outfit Legia Warsaw last summer and allowed him to stay there until January.

Karbownik has been working with Graham Potter’s senior team, but it remains to be seen where he will be come September.