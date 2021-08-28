Georgios Giakoumakis is currently at the airport and waiting to catch a flight to Paris as he moves towards sealing his move to Celtic, Inside Futbol can reveal.

Celtic have agreed a deal with Dutch side VVV-Venlo to snap up the goal-getter, who finished as the top scorer in the Eredivisie last term.

Giakoumakis has thrashed out personal terms with Celtic and, according to Inside Futbol’s John Georgopoulos, is now at the airport ready to fly to Paris.

Celtic will put the striker through the obligatory medical checks in the French capital and will then put pen to paper to his contract with the Scottish giants.

Giakoumakis received late interest from Turkey and Saudi Arabia, but rejected those options in favour of joining Ange Postecoglou’s revolution at Paradise.

If the medical proceeds without an issue then Giakoumakis is expected to travel to Scotland early next week.

The Greece international marksman was on fire in the Dutch top flight last season and hit the back of the net 26 times in 30 games for a struggling VVV-Venlo outfit.

Giakoumakis will now be looking to hit the ground running at Celtic and terrorise defences in Scotland and Europe for the Hoops.