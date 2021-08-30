Burnley are in talks to sign 22-year-old Welsh full-back Connor Roberts from Championship outfit Swansea City, according to Sky Sports News.

The Clarets have completed the signing of Maxwel Cornet from Lyon and are in the market for players ahead of Tuesday’s transfer deadline.

Sean Dyche wants to add one more defender to his squad before the window closes and the club are looking into the Championship for solutions.

And it has been claimed that Burnley are attempting to get a deal over the line to sign Welsh full-back Roberts.

The Clarets have opened negotiations with Swansea for the signature of the 25-year-old ahead of the deadline.

Roberts is in the final year of his contract at Swansea and could be open to a move to a club in the Premier League.

Swansea are also likely to be prepared to sell him as they want to avoid losing him on a free transfer next summer.

Roberts is a product of Swansea’s academy and has not featured this season due to a groin injury.

The injury is unlikely to be a problem if Burnley can agree a deal to sign him from Swansea.