Chelsea are considering options to move on Ross Barkley and Ethan Ampadu before the end of the transfer window tonight, according to the BBC.

Barkley and Ampadu are not part of Chelsea’s plans this season and the club have been open to letting the pair depart.

But going into the final few hours of the transfer window, Barkley and Ampadu are still at Chelsea with the club looking for options.

There is some interest in the Chelsea duo, but for the moment there is nothing concrete happening.

Chelsea are hopeful that the situation will change in the coming hours and the club are assessing the options.

Permanent deals are highly unlikely to happen and Chelsea are looking for options to loan Barkley and Ampadu out.

Chelsea want to trim their squad ahead of the end of the window and the duo are firmly available to go.

But it remains to be seen whether they can finally manage to loan out the two midfielders ahead of the window closing at 11pm tonight.