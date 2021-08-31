Manchester United recently failed with another bid for Atletico Madrid right-back Kieran Trippier this summer, it has been claimed in Germany.

Trippier was a big target for Manchester United and the England international was also keen to move to Old Trafford in the ongoing transfer window.

Manchester United failed with an offer earlier in the summer and there were no suggestions that another bid was tabled with Atletico Madrid.

But it has been claimed that the Red Devils went back with another offer and it was again rejected by Atletico Madrid.

According to German broadcaster Sport1, the Spanish champions knocked back another offer, of €21m, for Trippier from Manchester United.

Atletico Madrid have been insistent on not selling the right-back as Diego Simeone has not been prepared to let him go.

To snare him out of Atletico Madrid, Manchester United will have to trigger his €40m release clause and that is unlikely to happen.

Manchester United also blocked Diego Dalot from leaving on loan due to their failure to sign Trippier.

Borussia Dortmund wanted the Portuguese but he will spend the season at Manchester United.