Newcastle United have offered to sign Boubacar Kamar from Marseille on loan for €2.5m, with an option to make the move permanent for a fee of €15m.

The Magpies had been expecting a slow end to the transfer window, even though Steve Bruce is keen to strengthen his squad further.

It was said that Newcastle would not able to bring in anyone without leaving a goalkeeper out of their squad or offloading a player.

However, with Emil Krafth attracting interest from Championship club Fulham, it appears Newcastle could make a signing in the final hours of the transfer window.

According to French radio station RMC, the Tyneside-based club have made an offer to sign Kamara on an initial loan deal from Marseille.

Newcastle have offered to pay the Ligue 1 club a loan fee of €2.5m, with an option to make the move permanent for €15m also proposed.

Marseille are prepared to sell the 21-year-old as they have offload a player to sign Amine Harit from German club Schalke.

Kamara, though, has not accepted Newcastle’s offer yet and it remains to be seen if he will do so before the transfer window slams shut today.