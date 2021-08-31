Tottenham Hotspur’s bid for Adama Traore fell well short of the asking price that Wolves had set, according to Sky Sports News.

Traore emerged as a big target for Tottenham towards the end of the window and the north London club made an attempt to secure a deal to sign him.

The Spaniard was keen on the move but ultimately the two clubs never came close to reaching an agreement over a fee.

Tottenham eventually felt that they did not have enough time to negotiate an agreement for Traore and ended their interest ahead of deadline day today.

It has been claimed that the north London club did table a bid for him in their attempt to snare Traore away from Wolves.

But the fee offered was around £30m, which was some distance away from meeting Wolves’ valuation of Traore.

Wolves had no intention of selling the winger below their £50m asking price in the final days of the window.

Traore has two years left on his contract and the club are now planning to hold talks over a new deal with the player.