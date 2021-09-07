Liverpool are amongst the European heavyweights who have been keeping tabs on Red Bull Salzburg’s 19-year-old forward Karim Adeyemi.

The teenage striker has made a brilliant start to the season in the Austrian Bundesliga, scoring six times in as many league games.

He has been a regular in the German youth teams and made his senior debut for Germany over the weekend and scored against Armenia in a 6-0 win.

Adeyemi’s performances have already attracted the attention of German champions Bayern Munich and he appears to be on the radar of several clubs in Europe.

According to German daily Bild, Liverpool are amongst the clubs who are keeping a close eye on the young striker’s development.

Jurgen Klopp is always on the lookout for young talent and the Red Bull Salzburg forward has popped up on his radar.

The Reds are expected to keep a close watch on him moving forward before taking a call on whether to sign him.

It has been claimed that Barcelona are also showing an interest in him with a view to signing him in the future.

The Munich-born forward has scored 17 times for Red Bull Salzburg and has a contract until 2024 with the Austrian club.