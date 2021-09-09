Tottenham Hotspur are open to offering shot-stopper Hugo Lloris a new contract at the club if he maintains his consistency on the pitch, according to football.london.

The shot-stopper’s long-term future at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is under the scanner with the Frenchman having entered the final year of his contract.

Lloris has started the current Premier League campaign in superb form under new boss Nuno Espirito Santo, keeping clean sheets in all three of Tottenham’s opening games.

But as it stands Lloris could leave Tottenham for free next summer when his contract is up – but he could still yet stay.

Spurs are ready to offer the custodian a new short-term deal at the club if he maintains his consistency between the sticks in the weeks ahead.

The north London giants have roped in shot-stopper Pierluigi Gollini on an initial loan deal from Atalanta to challenge Lloris, but so far, the 34-year-old has succeeded in repaying Nuno’s trust.

Lloris has been at Spurs since the summer of 2012 and he has expressed his desire to return to his homeland in the final years of his career.

All eyes will be on whether Spurs will hand their skipper a new deal and give him an opportunity to go past the decade at the club.