Everton manager Rafael Benitez has commented on James Rodriguez following the Toffees’ 3-1 win over Burnley in the Premier League.

Benitez saw his men come from behind in the league fixture at Goodison Park as they scored through Michael Keane, Andros Townsend and Demarai Gray to claim all three points.

Everton have enjoyed a strong start to the new league season, but Colombian attacker James appears out of Benitez’s plans.

He was not involved against the Clarets and Benitez insists that while James’ quality is not up for debate, he is down the pecking order at the club.

“It doesn’t change too much, we are talking about strikers and wingers”, Benitez told BBC Sport.

“Nobody can argue about the quality of James but he is behind the others.”

James was of interest to several clubs throughout the summer transfer window, but no move away from Everton was sealed by the player, who remains on the books on Merseyside.

While James is out of favour, Benitez is pushing on with rebuilding Everton and insists he wants Goodison Park to become a fortress.

“It was a good game, very physical. It was not easy but overall we were ok.

“When we scored our goal, we had more confidence, played 4-3-3, created more chances and could have scored more goals.

“Really pleased with the connection between the team and the fans. We are looking to build a fortress here.”

Benitez will be looking for Everton to continue their fine start to the season, which has seen the side pick up ten points from their opening four league games.