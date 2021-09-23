Chelsea loan star Emerson Palmieri is delighted to have got off the mark for French side Lyon after scoring for Les Gones in midweek in Ligue 1.

Emerson is on loan at Lyon from the Blues for the duration of the season and after making five previous appearances broke his duck in midweek against Troyes.

The win was a return to form for Lyon after their defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the previous league match and it continues Emerson’s string of performances that have made him an integral part of coach Peter Bosz’s team.

Emerson is happy that he has got off the mark in terms of goals for the French outfit and reveals the feeling is akin to having a weight lifted off his chest.

The left-back also added that he is surprised the goal came from his weaker right foot, but he is willing to take it as he just wants to perform as best as he can for his team.

“I am very happy to have scored this goal in the Lyon shirt, especially at a time when the match was getting difficult”, Emerson told reporters after the match against Troyes.

“I come back home with a light heart.

“I scored with my weaker foot.

“No matter how I score, the important thing is to help the team.

“But tonight my right foot brought me a lot of joy.”

Emerson left Chelsea on loan for the season as he has struggled for game-time at Stamford Bridge, and was expected to do so again had he remained in London.

He will be looking to utilise the opportunity he has with Lyon to play more regularly and show his qualities.