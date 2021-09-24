Brentford are keen on Southampton target Keane Lewis-Potter, with Hull City potentially being tested for the 20-year-old when the January transfer window opens, according to BBC Radio Humberside.

Lewis-Potter has been catching the eye with his performances for the Tigers and scouts have been running the rule over the player.

It has been suggested that Southampton hold a serious interest in the Hull man, with the Saints’ top scout watching him play against Blackburn Rovers recently.

However, Southampton could face competition for Lewis-Potter from Premier League rivals as Brentford are also aware of the youngster’s qualities.

The Bees are alive to the progress Lewis-Potter has made and are admirers.

Lewis-Potter has so far made eight appearances in the Championship for Hull this season, finding the back of the net in games against Preston North End and Sheffield United.

The forward has built on a promising campaign last term where he found the back of the net 15 times to help Hull win promotion up to the Championship.

It remains to be seen what asking price Hull have in mind for Lewis-Potter, who rose through the club’s youth set-up, but they could be tested with offers in January.

And Lewis-Potter may relish the opportunity to play his football in the Premier League in the new year.