Rafael Benitez has played down suggestions that there is a possibility of Everton roping in free agent Serge Aurier to bolster their right-back options.

The Toffees were unable to bring in additional support for Seamus Coleman in the right-back position before last month’s transfer deadline as they were also hamstrung by financial fair play rules.

Centre-back Ben Godfrey and Jonjoe Kenny have deputised for Coleman under Benitez this season, but both of them struggled to impress and there have been suggestions Everton could make a move for ex-Tottenham Hotspur star Aurier, who is currently a free agent.

However, Benitez has played down suggestions linking his club with interest in Aurier and indicated he would only provide them with a short term solution.

Benitez stressed that 28-year-old Aurier is not a clear option for Everton, as they are looking for a long-term back-up for the ageing Coleman.

Asked whether bringing in Aurier is a possibility, Benitez told a press conference: “I don’t see a clear option with that because again I will say we have to think about the future, not just the short term.

“Now we need to find solutions, but we have to be sure that the solutions are not just for a couple of months or the rest of the season, but for the next years.”

Everton are linked with interest in young Aberdeen right-back Calvin Ramsay and could pursue a move for him in the upcoming transfer windows having created space on their books by offloading James Rodriguez.