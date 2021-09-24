Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has indicated that Jurgen Klopp’s complaints about his side getting too many penalties last season seem to have worked on the referees this time around.

Solskjaer’s side have made a solid start to the Premier League season, winning four of their opening five games and are sitting level on points with Chelsea and Liverpool at the top of the league table.

Manchester United have had a few solid penalty shouts turned down by the referees in the last couple of games, including a shirt pull on Jesse Lingard by West Ham midfielder Mark Noble in the EFL Cup game.

Solskjaer stressed that his side should have had three penalties in the last two games and believes Klopp’s complaints from last season have worked on the referees.

He urged the referees to make the right call and give the decisions his Manchester United side deserve.

“We just have to hope we get what we deserve”, Solskjaer said in a press conference.

“We should have had three penalties in the last two games, there was a certain manager who worried about us getting pens last year and after that, the decisions were different to give.

“I’ve seen a big difference since then on.

“Leave it to the refs and make the right calls very soon.”

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United get the decisions from the referee when they host Aston Villa at Old Trafford on Saturday.