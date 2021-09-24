West Ham United manger David Moyes has indicated that his side will look to attack Leeds United at Elland Road this weekend.

Manager Marcelo Bielsa is well-known for putting together well-drilled teams and playing with a high tempo.

This season however, the Whites have struggled in their first five Premier League matches and in only one game have they scored multiple goals.

Crediting Bielsa’s work at Elland Road, Moyes praised the work ethic of the Whites squad as well as their defensive play and long passing.

“His teams have always had incredible energy, man-to-man marking in all areas of the pitch, but I think they’re more than that: they’re a really good long passing team, and for that, the manager deserves a lot of credit”, Moyes said in a press conference ahead of the game against Leeds.

“He does great work with them and has done great work with Leeds United.”

On his own approach to the game, Moyes is adamant that the Hammers can continue in the same vein but also thinks it is important that his side match the flow of Leeds while still maintaining defensive solidity.

“I think we’re just going to try and do what West Ham have been doing recently: be positive in our play and score goals, but also be strong defensively”, Moyes added.

“I think if you look at Leeds’ play, you’d consider them a really positive team, so we have to think like that as well.

“We’ll try and attack them and score when we can, but we’ll have another tough job trying to defend against them.”

The winless Whites face a West Ham team that knocked out Manchester United out of the EFL Cup in midweek and only lost narrowly to the same opponents last weekend in the Premier League.

Bielsa’s side will have their work cut out for them when they take on the Hammers this weekend but they will still be looking to get a win to generate a bit of momentum.