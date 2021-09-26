Fixture: Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur have officially revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to go up against rivals Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium this afternoon.

Spurs suffered a damaging 3-0 defeat at home against Chelsea in their last league game, but edged past Wolves on penalties in the EFL Cup in midweek.

Nuno will be looking for his men to return to winning ways in the league, where they have now lost back to back games.

The Portuguese boss is without winger Steven Bergwijn, who remains sidelined.

Hugo Lloris lines up in goal for Tottenham, while at the back Nuno selects Japhet Tanganga and Sergio Reguilon as full-backs, with Eric Dier and Davinson Sanchez in the centre.

In midfield, Tottenham have Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Dele Alli, while Tanguy Ndombele, Lucas Moura and Heung-Min Son support Harry Kane, who is making his 250th Premier League appearance.

Nuno has options on the bench to change things if needed, including Cristian Romero and Giovani Lo Celso.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Arsenal

Lloris, Tanganga, Dier, Sanchez, Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Alli, Ndombele, Lucas, Son, Kane

Substitutes: Gollini, Royal, Davies, Romero, Rodon, Skipp, Lo Celso, Bryan, Scarlett