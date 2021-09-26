Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has predicted big things for Owls goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell, expressing his view that he will eventually be playing regular Premier League football.

Peacock-Farrell is on loan at Sheffield Wednesday from Premier League club Burnley and made four appearances in the top flight last season.

So far this season for the Owls, the goalkeeper has kept four clean sheets in eight matches, though he was adjudged to have made a mistake in the game against Ipswich Town on Saturday that led to the Blues’ equaliser and the game ending in a draw.

Moore stressed that there is no blaming in his squad and all mistakes are forgotten to look ahead to the matches to play.

He dismissed any suggestion that Peacock-Farrell will not play in the match in midweek against Wigan Atheltic and added that he sees the goalkeeper playing in the Premier League regularly.

“We concede as a team and score as a team and he’s a terrific goalkeeper”, Moore told Sheffield Wednesday’s official site after the match against Ipswich Town.

“There’s a real togetherness in this group and we put it behind us and get back on the road on Tuesday.

“I can slash any talk now that he won’t play against Wigan, because he will be ready and he will play.

“He’s a top, top goalkeeper who will play in the Premier League.”

The young goalkeeper will be eager to prove himself on his loan spell at Hillsborough and return to his parent club as a shot-stopper who is ready to perform in the Premier League.