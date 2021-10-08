Fiorentina have already identified a potential replacement for Dusan Vlahovic, who has been linked with a move to Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur.

The 21-year-old was heavily linked with a move away from Fiorentina last summer when Tottenham and Atletico Madrid showed an interest in signing him.

The north London club have kept tabs on him with a view to signing him next summer and Vlahovic has also been identified as a potential target for Premier League champions Manchester City.

The striker has rejected offers of a new contract from Fiorentina and the Serie A club are already preparing for life after the Serbian’s departure.

And according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Fiorentina are considering Torino’s Andrea Belotti as a potential replacement for Vlahovic.

The Italy international is in the final year of his contract and has so far decided against signing a new deal with Torino.

He could be potentially available on a free transfer next summer and he is being viewed as a target by Fiorentina.

The Serie A giants want around €60m before agreeing to sell Vlahovic and could potentially get Belotti on a free transfer.