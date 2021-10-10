A host of Ipswich Town fans have taken to social media to urge the Tractor Boys to make Macauley Bonne’s loan move from QPR permanent and do whatever it takes to get it done.

Bonne joined Ipswich on a season-long loan deal from Championship club QPR in the summer and has been in red hot form for Paul Cook’s side since.

The 25-year-old scored his ninth League One goal of the season in the Tractor Boys’ 2-1 win over Shrewsbury on Saturday and some Ipswich fans have urged the club to do whatever it takes to make his move permanent.

Billy hailed Bonne as a class act on and off the pitch and urged the Suffolk-based club to pay QPR whatever they want to acquire the striker’s services on a permanent basis.

Chris feels QPR will demand a huge fee for Bonne considering the form that he is in, but wants Ipswich to sign him permanently before R’s boss Mark Warburton wants him back.

Jon is of the view that the Tractor Boys finally have a striker who can score over 30 goals for them in the shape of Bonne and admitted that he has not been able to confidently say that since Darren Bent’s time at the club, while Matt suggested that the Zimbabwean is the new Bent.

Apart from scoring the winner, Bonne impressed the Ipswich faithful by celebrating with a young fan by the name of Maddy and Sobi says that the striker has earned cult hero and legendary status at the club.

Ben was impressed with Bonne on and off the pitch on Saturday and suggested that the QPR loan star is a hero by quipping that he flew home after the game wearing his cape.

