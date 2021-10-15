Newcastle United are taking serious steps towards trying to win the race for Chelsea target Niklas Sule, with Mohammed bin Salman claimed to have spoken directly with the player’s advisors.

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund has taken control of Newcastle and the Magpies are expected to be bankrolled all the way to the top of world football.

They are determined to operate smartly in the transfer market though and Bayern Munich man Sule, who is out of contract in the summer, is on their radar.

Newcastle have now started to take firm steps towards signing the 26-year-old as, according to German broadcaster Sport1’s Meine Bayern-Woche podcast, Bin Salman has personally spoken to the player’s advisors.

A personal call from Bin Salman could have made a big impact on Sule’s advisors as they steer the defender towards his next move.

Newcastle though face competition from Chelsea for Sule, with Blues boss Thomas Tuchel an admirer.

Chelsea are also already at the top of the football tree and won the Champions League last season.

All eyes will be on what Sule chooses to do, but the defender is not short of options.