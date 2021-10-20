West Ham United manager David Moyes has insisted that Hammers midfielder Tomas Soucek has a lot to go through before he starts resembling the boss himself and also revealed that the midfielder wants to play in the Europa League on Thursday.

An accidental kick from Everton striker Salomon Rondon in the Hammers’ victory against the Toffees over the weekend required Soucek to undergo work on his face.

Soucek has played most of the two Europa League games for the Hammers this term so far and it remains to be seen whether he pops up for Moyes’ side for the game against Belgian club Genk.

For his part though, Moyes revealed that Soucek is keen to take the field against Genk despite having his lips sutured and his face stitched up.

The Hammers boss also let slip that he had a conversation with Soucek where he told the Czech star to take a look at the manager’s eyebrows and take solace in the fact that he still has some way to go before he starts looking like Moyes himself.

“He wants to play tomorrow”, Moyes said in a press conference ahead of the game against Genk.

“Tomas wants to play.

“He’s had his lip sutured – he got it done by a plastic surgeon yesterday.

“He’s had a couple of stitches in between his nose and his eyebrows.

“He’s fine!

“I said to him ‘look at my eyebrows Tomas – all mine are stretched after years of being a centre-half!’

“He’s got a few more stitches to go before he gets to this level!”

Soucek, post-match, dismissed the injury as being just a few more stitches to add to his ever-growing collection in his footballing career.