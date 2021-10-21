Ipswich Town star Conor Chaplin has admitted he loves the Portsmouth fans and was delighted with the reception he received on Tuesday night when the Tractor Boys won at Fratton Park.

The former Portsmouth man scored one and set up another as his side beat Pompey 4-0 away from home to pick up all three League One points on offer.

Thanking the Portsmouth fans for the reception they gave to him on the night, Chaplin insisted that it showed a touch of class and he has nothing but love for them.

The 24-year-old did not forget to mention the travelling fans as well, expressing his desire to give them another good result next Saturday against Fleetwood Town.

“Our fans were unbelievable, travelling in some numbers for a Tuesday night”, Chaplin told his club’s official channel.

“We just thank them and hopefully we can give them a good result on Saturday.

“I love these Portsmouth fans. They treated me really well when I was here and have treated me just as well since I left.

“That was a touch of class from them and our fans were unbelievable for the whole night. That’s testament to both sets of fans.”

Chaplin was on Portsmouth’s books from 2014 to 2019 before leaving for Coventry City.

His former club are struggling and have lost their last three games across all competitions, shipping a considerable ten goals in the process.