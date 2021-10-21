Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has remained coy on the club’s meeting with the representatives of Liverpool linked attacker Karim Adeyemi.

The 19-year-old attacker is wanted by some of the biggest clubs in Europe and is almost certain to leave Red Bull Salzburg at the end of the current season.

Adeyemi has been linked with several clubs in Europe and teams such as Liverpool, Borussia Dortmund, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Inter are believed to be interested in signing him.

Bayern Munich are also keen to take their former youth player back to Bavaria and there are claims that his representatives met the officials of the German champions last Saturday.

However, Salihamidzic refused to say anything about the meeting and insisted that he does not want to comment on rumours linking Bayern Munich with any player.

The Bayern Munich deal-maker told DAZN: “I can’t say anything about it.

“[I do not want to comment on speculation] as a matter of principle.

“It’s not fair to the other teams.”

Adeyemi has scored 12 times for Salzburg this season and he has already earned three caps for Germany.