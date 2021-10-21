Ansu Fati resisted lucrative contract offers from Liverpool, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain to sign a new deal with Barcelona, it has been claimed in Spain.

Barcelona fans felt massive relief when the club confirmed that Fati signed a new six-year contract to commit his future to the Camp Nou.

The Catalan giants also inserted an unrealistic €1bn release clause in his new deal to keep him out of reach of Europe’s biggest and most financially powerful clubs in the near future.

But several clubs across Europe made tempting offers to Fati and were in constant touch with his entourage through intermediaries to stop him from signing the new deal with Barcelona.

According to Spanish radio station COPE, Liverpool, Manchester United and PSG made massive contract offers to the 18-year-old attacker ahead of him penning the new deal at the Camp Nou.

It has been claimed that the offers from the European heavyweights dwarfed the terms Barcelona offered, being more than double the deal he has penned.

There was constant contact from intermediaries and the pressure from them forced Barcelona to quickly negotiate the contract with Fati.

However, the teenager was always clear about continuing at Barcelona and kept his word by signing the new deal.

And the unrealistic release clause is likely to keep him away from the clutches of all the other European heavyweights for some time.