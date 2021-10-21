Newcastle United are claimed to have made an enquiry for Napoli forward Lorenzo Insigne, who has also been linked with Manchester United and Inter.

Insigne has made over 400 appearances for Napoli since making his senior debut in 2010, but could soon be on his way out of the club.

The 30-year-old is in the final eight months of his contract with the Serie A outfit and there are suggestions that he will not sign a new deal.

Putting pen to paper on a new contract with Napoli remains a possibility, but Insigne is attracting transfer interest from other clubs.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Newcastle have enquired about the possibility of acquiring Insigne’s services.

The Tyneside-based club could also face competition from Premier League rivals Manchester United, who are also said to be interested in the forward.

While England is a potential destination for Insigne, he could be given the opportunity to remain in the Serie A, with Inter claimed to be keen.

As Insigne nears the end of his current contract with Napoli, it remains to be seen if he will stay in Naples or move to another club.