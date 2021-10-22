West Ham United starlet Dan Chesters has revealed that before making his senior debut for the Hammers in midweek, manager David Moyes told him to try to influence the game but to also enjoy himself on the pitch.

Chesters got to make his first-team debut in the Hammers’ victory against Genk in the Europa League in midweek, as he came when Moyes’ side were already 3-0 up and there was only a short amount of time left on the clock.

The starlet has been in the Hammers’ academy since the age of eight and has been a regular starter for the Under-23s this season, making eight appearances in all competitions, notching up one goal and three assists.

Chesters stated that he did not expect to make an appearance in the game against Genk in midweek but when the manager did call upon him, he told him to have fun while still trying to create an impact.

Speaking to West Ham TV, Chesters said: “I was training [with the U23s], and I got a text to come over to the hotel in Stratford.

“I thought I was just going to be in the squad, but I got on and… it’s amazing!

“To be fair, the crowd was hyping me up and giving me lots of encouragement.

“I was excited to get on the pitch.

“When we went to 3-0 up, I was like ‘I think I might have a chance of coming on’ – and then the manager gave me the shout, and I’m just thankful for the opportunity.

“He said ‘just try and create an impact – and have fun.’

“I had to show what I’m good at, but I only had four minutes, so I just tried to run around and do my job for the team.”

The youngster also thanked Mark Noble because he tried to help him out during the game by ensuring he got the ball at his feet.

“I think Nobes kept trying to go down the right-hand side to try and get me on the ball as much as he could!”, Chesters added.

“I’d like to thank him as well.”

Moyes revealed after the game that Chesters impressed in the recent international break and he was convinced to bring on the youngster as an attacking option.