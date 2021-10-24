Fixture: West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

West Ham United have revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to play host to Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League this afternoon.

The Hammers continued their good form in Europe on Thursday night when they registered a comprehensive 3-0 win over Belgian side Genk in the Europa League.

They now switch their attention back to domestic matters and know that victory today would move them inside the top four.

West Ham won their last meeting with Tottenham at the London Stadium, 2-1, in February.

Lukasz Fabianski slots into goal for David Moyes’ men this afternoon, while at the back the West Ham boss picks Ben Johnson and Aaron Cresswell as full-backs, with Kurt Zouma and Angelo Ogbonna in the centre.

Tomas Soucek and Declan Rice are in midfield, while Pablo Fornals, Said Benrahma and Jarrod Bowen support Michail Antonio.

Moyes can look to his bench if he needs to make changes, where options available include Manuel Lanzini and Mark Noble.

West Ham United Team vs Tottenham Hotspur

Fabianski, Johnson, Zouma, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Fornals, Benrahma, Bowen, Antonio

Substitutes: Areola, Dawson, Diop, Masuaku, Ashby, Noble, Lanzini, Vlasic, Yarmolenko