Sheffield Wednesday striker Lee Gregory has admitted that he feels the Owls should have a lot more points in League One this season.

Darren Moore’s side have struggled to go on a consistent winning run and were again held on Saturday when Lincoln City played out a 1-1 draw at Hillsborough.

Sheffield Wednesday have drawn their last three League One matches and in 14 league games this term have drawn on six occasions.

Gregory is sure that the Owls have dropped too many points through draws and insists the side need to now start to consistently pick up wins.

He posted photographs of himself on social media and wrote: “Tough week results wise should be sitting with a lot more.

“These draws need changing into wins now.”

Sheffield Wednesday will next take a trip to face Cheltenham in a League One encounter, before then playing host to Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup.

Moore will be hoping his charges can soon start to close the gap of nine points which has opened up between the Owls and the automatic promotion places.