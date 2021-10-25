 

Smith’s side slipped to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Arsenal on Friday night and following the weekend’s games now sit 13th in the table with just ten points from their opening nine league games.

 

Aston Villa have gone down to defeat in their last three consecutive Premier League games, with defeats against Tottenham Hotspur and Wolves prior to the trip to the Emirates Stadium.

 

 

They next welcome West Ham United to Villa Park at the weekend for their final game of October and pressure is growing on Smith to get Villa back to winning ways.

 

Fans have weighed in on the situation, with Martyn thinking that Aston Villa fans should continue to back the manager and must look at the progress they have made as a club in recent years.

 

 

Mick also believes that the fans should get behind Smith and has urged an end to in/out polls over the manager’s future.

 

However, Stan is of the view that Smith has failed to implement a system at Villa Park and has had years to do so, while Patrick Vieira at Crystal Palace has imprinted his style quickly.

 

CHS wants to see Smith revert to a back four, while Jason thinks fans’ strategies for the upcoming January transfer window should say whether they are Smith in or Smith out.

 

Smith saw Aston Villa lose talisman Jack Grealish in the summer, but he did splash the cash in an effort to replace him.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 