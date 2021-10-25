A host of Aston Villa fans have taken to social media to discuss the position of manager Dean Smith, with criticism flowing his way, but some supporters keen to see him backed.

Smith’s side slipped to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Arsenal on Friday night and following the weekend’s games now sit 13th in the table with just ten points from their opening nine league games.

Aston Villa have gone down to defeat in their last three consecutive Premier League games, with defeats against Tottenham Hotspur and Wolves prior to the trip to the Emirates Stadium.

They next welcome West Ham United to Villa Park at the weekend for their final game of October and pressure is growing on Smith to get Villa back to winning ways.

Fans have weighed in on the situation, with Martyn thinking that Aston Villa fans should continue to back the manager and must look at the progress they have made as a club in recent years.

Mick also believes that the fans should get behind Smith and has urged an end to in/out polls over the manager’s future.

However, Stan is of the view that Smith has failed to implement a system at Villa Park and has had years to do so, while Patrick Vieira at Crystal Palace has imprinted his style quickly.

CHS wants to see Smith revert to a back four, while Jason thinks fans’ strategies for the upcoming January transfer window should say whether they are Smith in or Smith out.

Smith saw Aston Villa lose talisman Jack Grealish in the summer, but he did splash the cash in an effort to replace him.

Having had time to get over the initial disappointment of the #AVFC result and seeing people calling for #smithout I think we, as fans, need to take a step back and see where we’ve come from in the past three years #AVFC poor tactics cost us but it will change in smith we trust — Martyn Thompson (@MartynThompso13) October 25, 2021

Im 100% hoping that Dean smith can turn it around and we can find that team that will make us proud! We all want the same to bring success back to villa park,so no more smith in/out polls,let’s get behind the manager and the boys in claret and blue,be careful what u wish for utv. — Mick Morris (@MickMor95591508) October 25, 2021

If and for me it’s a big if, we have to replace smith we should be targeting next level not same level. I still think smith can turn this round though. #utv #avfc — ☂️🦁Our Club, Our City, Our Home🦁☂️ (@EccoDave) October 25, 2021

Dean Smith has failed to implement a system, identity and style of play in 137 games and 3 years as Villa manager but some seem to think that he need’s more time Viera has been in charge of Palace for 9 games and their players already look more organised and better coached #avfc https://t.co/qTgETK5N54 — StanDubnar (@AvfcTribe) October 25, 2021

Dean Smith needs to revert to 4 at the back – don’t throw away the season persevering with something that is not working. There’s no point having two strikers on the pitch if; 1. we concede a shed load of goals, and 2. neither of the ST are scoring anyway.#avfc — CHS (@FreerideOrDie) October 25, 2021