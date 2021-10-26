Inter are set to meet the father of Newcastle United linked midfielder Marcelo Brozovic to discuss the terms of a potential new contract.

The 28-year-old midfielder has been a pivotal player in Inter’s success over the last season or so but he will be out of contract at the end of the season.

Inter are keen to extend his stay at the club beyond next summer and are prepared to offer him a new contract for him to consider, but newly rich Newcastle are interested in snaring Brozovic away.

Brozovic wants a lucrative new deal that befits his importance in the team and is waiting to hear Inter’s offer.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Inter are set to meet Brozovic’s father, who also acts as his agent, this weekend to discuss the potential fresh terms.

The midfielder recently rejected an offer worth €4.5m per year and Inter are prepared to go up to €5m per season at the moment.

The Croatian wants a contract worth €6m per year before he agrees to sign on the dotted line.

The Nerazzurri are confident that a compromise will be thrashed out and an agreement will soon be on the cards.

But their plan could be spoiled by Newcastle’s interest in him and their willingness to offer him a deal worth €7m per season.