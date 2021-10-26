Manchester United and Manchester City have made enquiries for AC Milan midfielder Ismael Bennacer, it has been claimed in France.

The 23-year-old midfielder has been a massive part of AC Milan’s resurgence in recent seasons and has been a pivotal part of the team.

His performances at the heart of their midfield are a big reason behind AC Milan getting back into the Champions League and the Rossoneri are being considered big contenders to win the league this season.

He has a contract until 2024 with AC Milan, but the Serie A giants are claimed to be already working on offering him a new contract.

However, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, Manchester United and Manchester City have put in enquiries for the Algerian midfielder.

The two Manchester clubs have got in touch with his entourage to probe the possibility of taking him to the Premier League.

Bennacer is happy at AC Milan for the moment due to the progress he has made at the San Siro since joining the club in 2019.

AC Milan lost Gianluigi Donnarumma and Hakan Calhanoglu on a free transfers last summer and are struggling to negotiate a new deal with Franck Kessie who is in the final year of his contract.

They want to avoid a repeat with Bennacer and are trying to be more proactive in trying to negotiate fresh terms with the player, well ahead of the expiry of his contract.