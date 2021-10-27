Samir Nasri has advised Newcastle United target Boubacar Kamara to snub interest from Premier League and extend his stint at Marseille, where his current contract is up at the end of this season.

The 21-year-old’s current deal at the Stade Velodrome expires next summer and he is yet to commit to a new deal at the club.

Kamara was heavily linked with leaving Marseille during the last transfer window and rejected an offer from Newcastle on deadline day; the midfielder has regularly been mooted as being of interest to the Magpies.

Newcastle could go back for the 21-year-old in future transfer windows, while other Premier League clubs are also likely to be aware of his talents, but Nasri has told Kamara to stay put.

Nasri explained that Marseille are a good club and have a great project, while they also will shine the spotlight on him more than any mid-table Premier League outfit would.

“I would advise Kamara to extend [his contract]”, Nasri told French outlet Football Club De Marseille.

“You will be more in the spotlight than at a club in the middle of the Premier League table.

“And this is your club, there is a good project.

“You are in your twenties; you will earn money in your career.”

Following the takeover by a Saudi Arabia-led consortium, Newcastle now have more financial muscle than they had under previous owners and it remains to be seen whether they will push for Kamara soon.