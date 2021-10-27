Fixture: West Ham United vs Manchester City

Competition: EFL Cup

Kick-off: 19:45

West Ham United have revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to welcome Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City outfit to the London Stadium tonight for a fourth round EFL Cup tie.

David Moyes’ men put Manchester United out in the last round and will be keen to now put the other Manchester club out a book a spot in the quarter-final of the competition.

They head into this evening’s game on the back of a 1-0 win over Tottenham and have now not conceded a goal in their last three outings in all competitions, a record which will be put to the test by Manchester City.

The last meeting at the London Stadium between the two clubs, in October 2020, ended in a 1-1 draw.

Moyes picks Alphonse Areola in goal tonight, while at the back he selects Ben Johnson, Craig Dawson, Issa Diop, Aaron Cresswell and Arthur Masuaku.

In midfield, the West Ham manager looks towards Tomas Soucek and Mark Noble, while Manuel Lanzini and Nikola Vlasic support Andriy Yarmolenko.

If Moyes wants to make changes then he has options on the bench to call for, including Jarrod Bowen and Pablo Fornals.

West Ham United Team vs Manchester City

Areola, Johnson, Dawson, Diop, Cresswell, Masuaku, Soucek, Noble, Lanzini, Vlasic, Yarmolenko

Substitutes: Randolph, Ashby, Coufal, Zouma, Baptiste, Chesters, Fornals, Benrahma, Bowen