Karim Adeyemi’s agent is continuing to work on the Liverpool target’s next destination, with the representative meeting with Italian giants Inter today.

Adeyemi has become a highly-sought after name recently as his form for current club Red Bull Salzburg has turned the heads of clubs around Europe.

Liverpool have been strongly linked with Adeyemi, but the attacker also has interest from Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Inter, amongst others.

He is expected to see out the season at Red Bull Salzburg unless an impossible-to-refuse offer comes in for him in January.

His agent is hard at work trying to find his client’s new club and, according to German broadcaster Sport1, visited Inter today.

The agent also has a meeting scheduled with Bayern Munich soon, where he is likely to meet with the coach of the Bavarian giants, Julian Nagelsmann.

Adeyemi has been in incredible form this season for the Austrian side, scoring 10 times in eleven league matches and also finding the back of the net three times in three Champions League games.

Red Bull Salzburg strikers have been widely sought-after recently, with the success of Erling Haaland at Borussia Dortmund as well as the summer signing of Patson Daka by Leicester City this summer.