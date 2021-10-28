Trevor Sinclair has lauded West Ham United starlet Ben Johnson for having a knack to identify dangerous situations on the pitch and neutralise them, which is a great attribute to have as a defender.

Johnson has been deputising for first choice right-back Vladimir Coufal this season and was called into the starting eleven on Wednesday against Manchester City in a EFL Cup clash which West Ham won on penalties.

The 21-year-old, who was making a fourth start on the trot across all competitions, had a stellar outing, helping his team keep a clean sheet in regular time against the Citizens.

Former Hammers star Sinclair feels Johnson was the best player on the pitch in Wednesday’s clash and stressed he is brilliant both with the ball in possession and without it

Sinclair lauded Johnson for having a knack to identify and defuse dangerous situations on the pitch, which is a great quality for any defender to have.

“I thought Ben Johnson was ‘Man Of The Match’ last night”, Sinclair told talkSPORT while discussing West Ham’s performance against Manchester City.

“In possession, out of possession, his last-ditch tackles, he has been brilliant.

“He has got that knack of just getting there in time before they pull the trigger and get their shot off.

“And that is a great attribute to have as a defender where you just sense that danger, you smell that danger and you get yourself in the way and just nick it away.

“But I thought it was a great team performance.”

Coufal returned from injury against Manchester City to make a cameo appearance, which could mean Johnson returning to a supporting role at the weekend when West Ham take on Aston Villa in the Premier League.