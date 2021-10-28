Mark Noble is of the view that West Ham United have conducted a great piece of business in recruiting Alphonse Areola in the summer as he has been fantastic on and off the pitch.

The shot-stopper arrived at the London Stadium from French giants Paris Saint-Germain on a season-long loan deal in the summer, which also includes a purchase option.

Areola had a superb outing between the sticks on Wednesday in the EFL Cup as he helped West Ham keep a clean sheet against Manchester City and ultimately knock them out 5-3 on penalties.

Hammers skipper Noble is delighted for his team and reserved special praise for Areola, who he insists has been fantastic on the pitch and has a great attitude off it.

Noble added that West Ham completed a superb piece of business by roping in the World Cup winner in the last transfer window, with the shot-stopper proving his worth time and time again.

“You recruit these sorts of players”, Noble told West Ham TV.

“Alphonse knows Lukasz [Fabianski] is number one at the minute, but he’s great around the boys, he doesn’t sulk, he comes in and he’s been fantastic in the Europa League games that he’s played and fantastic in the Carabao Cup games and tonight he showed how good he is and what a great bit of business for us.”

Areola, who has made four appearances across all competitions for West Ham so far this season, is yet to concede a single goal and will be determined to keep providing Fabianski with better competition for a spot between the sticks.