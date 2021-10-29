Tottenham Hotspur are considering replacing first-choice goalkeeper Hugo Lloris with Aston Villa shot-stopper Emiliano Martinez, in the event the Frenchman leaves at the end of the season, according to The Independent.

Lloris’ contract with Spurs ends at the conclusion of the current season and it remains to be seen whether the World Cup winner will extend his stay in London.

As such, Spurs have drawn up plans in an attempt to be ready if Lloris does leave the club next summer.

The Spurs hierarchy are looking at various goalkeepers to replace Lloris, but one shot-stopper is highly rated by football managing director Fabio Paratici.

Aston Villa goalkeeper Martinez is being heavily considered by Spurs, on the back of his impressive form at Villa Park.

Martinez’s current contract with the Villans runs until the end of the 2023/24 season and it remains to be seen whether Aston Villa would be willing to sell a fan favourite.

Lloris has been a Tottenham player since the summer of 2012 and come the end of the season he will complete a decade in North London.

Martinez is a former Arsenal player but if Lloris leaves and Paratici has his wish he could play for their bitter rivals Spurs.