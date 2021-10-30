 

Sunderland booked their spot in the last eight by seeing off QPR on penalties and have been rewarded with a trip to the Emirates Stadium to face Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal.

 

Lee Johnson will be eyeing pulling off a big shock in the capital and Sunderland are sure to be backed by a large travelling support on the night.

 

 

Fans are already looking forward to the game and James thinks a trip to Arsenal in December is about as good as things can get.

 

Stew and Louis both joked that Arsenal are not a big club anymore, while Fiona and Christian want to see Sunderland beat the Gunners to see a meltdown on fan channel Arsenal TV.

 

 

For Peter, while the tie against Arsenal is a tough test, it is still a winnable game for the Black Cats.

 

Parker also thinks an upset can happen, but believes that Arteta will be under pressure to field a strong side against Sunderland.

 

Sunderland must first focus on League One action, with a visit to Rotherham United on the agenda for this afternoon.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 