A host of Sunderland fans have taken to social media following the Black Cats being drawn against Arsenal in the quarter-final of the EFL Cup, with the excitement palpable.

Sunderland booked their spot in the last eight by seeing off QPR on penalties and have been rewarded with a trip to the Emirates Stadium to face Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal.

Lee Johnson will be eyeing pulling off a big shock in the capital and Sunderland are sure to be backed by a large travelling support on the night.

Fans are already looking forward to the game and James thinks a trip to Arsenal in December is about as good as things can get.

Stew and Louis both joked that Arsenal are not a big club anymore, while Fiona and Christian want to see Sunderland beat the Gunners to see a meltdown on fan channel Arsenal TV.

For Peter, while the tie against Arsenal is a tough test, it is still a winnable game for the Black Cats.

Parker also thinks an upset can happen, but believes that Arteta will be under pressure to field a strong side against Sunderland.

Sunderland must first focus on League One action, with a visit to Rotherham United on the agenda for this afternoon.

Arsenal away 5 days before Christmas.

Gets no better than that #safc #CarabaoCup — James of Durham (@JamesofDurham) October 30, 2021

I would’ve preferred one of the big guns but @Arsenal (A) it is for the wizards #HawayTheLads #safc — StewH_ 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@StewH_) October 30, 2021

Get this small team out the way then onto the real big boys #SAFC — Louis Booth (@LouisBooth92) October 30, 2021

Yes , get in 🔴⚪ love it #SAFC #CarabaoCup quarterfinals baby 😜 — Andrew Sharp (@AndySAFC78) October 26, 2021

It’s what LJ wanted 😂 can’t wait to send Arsenal TV into meltdown 🤩 ha’way! #safc — F I O N A 💁🏻‍♀️ (@fiona2608) October 30, 2021

Arsenal away. Nice away trip to the capital just before Christmas. Any fixture at this stage especially with the teams left was going to be a very hard tie – as is this game for #SAFC but winnable. Ha way the lads — PeterJWhalen (@PeterJWhalen7) October 30, 2021

No easy draw but Arsenal probably amongst the harder ones there as Arteta needs the Cup and can’t afford to play a too weakened side.

Should be a canny little trip away for our away following though. Upsets happen #safc — Parker (@Parkersafc) October 30, 2021