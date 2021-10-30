A host of Sheffield Wednesday fans are not finding Darren Moore’s words reassuring in the wake of the Owls form, with a clash against Cheltenham Town on the agenda for this afternoon in League One.

Moore has led the Owls to three successive draws in the league and they have won only once in their last five games, leading to criticism.

The Owls manager has chopped and changed, while also insisting that his squad need time to adapt and are struggling with injuries.

Some fans are increasingly concerned and Harry thinks that Moore does not have any inkling regarding solutions for the Owls’ poor run of form and he says what pops up into his head.

Haddington finds cause for worry in Moore’ press conferences as, in their opinion, he gives off the whiff of not knowing what to do with his squad.

Sean heaped pressure on Moore ahead of the game and feels anything less than three points would be an embarrassment.

Crag thinks that Moore must be out of his mind to place Marvin Johnson in the centre-back position, while Dino asks why the Owls manager is intent on making January signings when does not use the players he has at his disposal now efficiently.

Oliver however thinks that the Owls fanbase should not be making fun of Moore’s way of speaking and thinks that the sort of behaviour they are displaying deserves failure.

My summary from this clip, DM hasn’t got a clue what’s he doing and making it up as he goes along #swfc https://t.co/7S8bl6ZjgO — Harry (@HarryJM01) October 29, 2021

What DM says every week is worrying. It’s like he doesn’t know his own squad.

He doesn’t seem adaptable at all.

Very worrying. #swfc https://t.co/c2DvX0XjSO — Me (@haddington) October 29, 2021

Hope DM realises we are playing Cheltenham today and not Chelsea…. Anything other than 3 points would be an embarrassment… #swfc — Sean Wilson (@SeanWilson13) October 30, 2021

Darren Moore lost the plot. https://t.co/XTfclo2mVT — Crag Taylor (@Crag_Taylor) October 28, 2021

Why does Darren Moore want 2 more signings when he doesn’t use the ones we’ve got. Theo? For one how many winger’s? No one in their right mind would want to play for Moore. — Dino S12 (@DPaggiossi) October 27, 2021

Fans now taking the mick out of how Moore speaks. This club deserves failure. #swfc — Oliver_1992 (@Oliver19923) October 29, 2021