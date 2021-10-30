Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha has claimed that each and every player has been buying into Patrick Vieira’s message at the Eagles this season following a shock win at Manchester City.

Vieira’s side pulled off a shock result at the Etihad today when they beat reigning Premier League champions Manchester City 2-0 in their own backyard.

Zaha scored early to give Crystal Palace the chance to hold onto something and Conor Gallagher added a second a few minutes from the end to seal the three points for the away side.

The Crystal Palace talisman insisted that the key was to make it as hard as possible for Manchester City to play their game and feels his team have players such as Gallagher to be a threat on the counter attack always.

Zaha insisted that Palace always had the attacking threat but this season they have learned how to build-up play from the back under Vieira.

The winger was quoted as saying by the BBC: “It was about getting in their faces and not letting them play.

“We know how good they are, we wanted to show them what we could do.

“I scuffed it but a goal is a goal.

“I was just buzzing to see it go in so I was happy.

“Conor Gallagher brings a lot of energy and I needed people to link up with and it makes a mass difference when he helps out.

“I feel like we have had a threat but the difference now is that we keep the ball from the back and build and make our chances.

“We are exploiting our talent.”

Vieira has made an impact since taking charge of Crystal Palace in the summer and Zaha stressed that the boss has managed to convince the players about his philosophy and style.

“He knows what he is talking about and we have all seen him do it.

“It’s surreal because he was an amazing player.

“Every player is buying into it and slowly the results will come.”

Manchester City had Aymeric Laporte sent off just before the break and have now lost ground on Chelsea, who won at Newcastle United.