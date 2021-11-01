Former West Ham striker Sebastien Haller is aware his move from the Irons to Ajax appeared a step backwards, but has insisted that he is thoroughly enjoying his time with the Dutch champions.

Haller joined West Ham from Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt for a hefty sum of £45m in the summer of 2019, but the move did not go according to plan for the striker.

Having struggled to make an impact at the London Stadium, the Ivory Coast international moved to Dutch Eredivisie side Ajax for £20.25m in January this year.

Looking back at his move from West Ham to Ajax, Haller has explained that he is aware that the transfer appeared a step backwards for him.

However, Haller went on to insist that he is thoroughly enjoying his time at Ajax as he feels valued and pointed out how he is the top scorer in the Champions League and the Eredivisie.

“At first glance, my transfer may have been a step backwards, but I don’t feel like I’m not developing further“, Haller told German magazine Kicker.

“[It is] quite the contrary. Two things are important to me – having fun and achieving my goals.

“Here I am used and valued, as I have never experienced in my career.

“As the top scorer in the Champions League and the Eredivisie, I feel stronger than ever.“

Having established himself as a key player for Erik ten Hag’s side, Haller does not have any regrets about swapping West Ham for Ajax in January.