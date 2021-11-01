Former Sky Sports anchor Richard Keys is aware that West Ham do not have the same resources as Manchester City, but hailed their team spirit and worth ethic as priceless.

West Ham currently sit fourth in the Premier League, first in their Europa League group and have booked a place in the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup.

Reflecting on West Ham’s impressive start to the season, Keys explained that they possess something priceless although they do not have the resources to compete against wealthier London clubs.

The former Sky Sports man is of the view that the team spirit and work ethic that West Ham possess is second to none in the Premier League.

Keys also expressed his delight for Moyes, who he feels has found a new home in the shape of West Ham, with the players enjoying their time under his management.

“They haven’t got the same resources as City. Few have. But what West Ham have got is priceless“, Keys wrote on his blog.

“They appear to have a team spirit and work ethic that is second to none.

“And I’m delighted for the man who’s making it happen – David Moyes.

“Moyes has found a new home. Somewhere that he feels really comfortable.

“His players obviously love working with him and everybody in East London is enjoying the ride of their Premier League lives.“

Having made an impressive start to the season, Moyes and co. will be hopeful of keeping their momentum going and achieving their targets for the campaign.