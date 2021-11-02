Antonio Conte has identified AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie as one of his priority targets as he looks to reshape the Tottenham Hotspur squad.

Conte has been appointed as the new Spurs boss and it has been suggested he has already picked four players who can leave.

The Italian has also reportedly demanded four new players in the winter transfer window and has already given a list to the Tottenham board.

The new Spurs boss has studied the squad and has an idea about the kind of players he wants to bring in.

And according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Kessie is one of the players Conte has identified as a priority for Tottenham in the future.

The midfielder will be out of contract at AC Milan at the end of the season and there is still no agreement over a new deal with the club.

The Rossoneri want to see him sign on fresh terms, but there are suggestions Kessie is looking around at other options.

Conte is a fan of the midfielder and is keen to take him to Tottenham as part of his plans to overhaul the squad.

It remains to be seen whether Spurs move for him in January or wait until the summer to sign him on a free transfer.