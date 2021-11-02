Unterhaching are entitled to receive 22.5 per cent of the transfer fee if Red Bull Salzburg sell Karim Adeyemi, who is a target for a host of top clubs, including Liverpool.

The 19-year-old is among the most coveted young strikers in Europe at present and has admirers at a host of top clubs across the continent.

Adeyemi has been on fire for Red Bull Salzburg this season, having scored 14 goals in 20 appearances across all competitions, which has seen his stock rise.

Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Paris Saint-Germain, Inter and Real Madrid have all been credited with interest in acquiring Adeyemi’s signature, while Liverpool are also claimed to be keeping tabs on him.

The hitman is under contact at the Red Bull Arena until the summer of 2024 and Salzburg are expected to demand a significant fee for his signature.

And according to German daily Bild, Adeyemi’s former club Unterhaching are also in line to massively benefit from his potential sale.

The German Regionalliga side are entitled to receive a whopping 22.5 per cent of any transfer fee Salzburg earn from the teenager’s sale.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool will push for Adeyemi in the upcoming transfer windows as the winter window inches closer.