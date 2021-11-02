Mansfield Town star George Lapslie wants the Stags to be in Sunderland’s face when they face each other in the FA Cup and is keen to make the game uncomfortable for the Black Cats.

Sunderland will be looking to progress into the second round of the FA Cup when they lock horns with League Two club Mansfield Town at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

The Black Cats faced Mansfield Town in the first round of the FA Cup in November 2020, but suffered a 1-0 defeat, courtesy of a goal from former Charlton Athletic star Lapslie.

As the two sides gear up to face each other once again in the FA Cup, Mansfield Town midfielder Lapslie has expressed his excitement about the tie.

Lapslie wants the Stags to be in Sunderland’s face on Saturday and is determined to make the match uncomfortable for Lee Johnson’s side in their own backyard.

“The last thing they [Sunderland] are going to want is us to be in their face“, Lapslie told a press conference.

“We can’t let it be comfortable for them.”

Looking back at Mansfield Town’s FA Cup clash with Sunderland last season, Lapslie explained that the match was even, but feels his side deserved the win.

“It was class to play in [the game last season against Sunderland], it was an even game but we deserved the win“, Lapslie said.

Having helped the Stags to a 1-0 win over Sunderland with a goal last season, Lapslie will be looking to repeat the trick when they travel to Wearside this weekend.