Former Sunderland captain Gary Bennett has criticised the Black Cats backline for conceding soft goals against Sheffield Wednesday and feels teams will think it is easy to score against them.

The Wearside-based club suffered their third League One defeat in a row at Hillsborough on Tuesday, losing 3-0 to Darren Moore’s Sheffield Wednesday.

Former Sunderland star Bennett was hoping to see Lee Johnson’s side react positively to their consecutive defeats to Charlton Athletic and Rotherham United in the league, but was disappointed with their display against the Owls.

Bennett pointed out how Sunderland succumbed to Sheffield Wednesday’s pressure and conceded soft goals as they did against Rotherham last weekend.

Concerned about Sunderland’s frailties in defence, the former Black Cats skipper feels teams will now think it is easy to find the back of the net against them.

“We have all come here [Sheffield Wednesday] hoping to get a reaction“, Bennett said on BBC Radio Newcastle.

“If you can call it that we got a reaction, but it was the wrong sort of reaction we got because you have to say we panicked, we didn’t look comfortable from the kick-off.

“You have to say Sheffield Wednesday put us under pressure and the goals which we conceded, again they were soft goals.

“Teams will look at maybe the last two games which we have played against Rotherham and against Sheffield Wednesday and what they will be saying is ‘Get the ball wide, put the ball in the box, especially in that six-yard box, and you’ll score.’“

Sunderland have conceded more goals than any other side in the top six of League One, having let in 21 goals from 15 games so far this season.