Karim Adeyemi’s agent has held talks with Atletico Madrid as he looks for a new club for his client, amidst interest from a host of top sides, including Liverpool.

The Red Bull Salzburg starlet has had a stellar start to this season, scoring 14 goals in 21 appearances in all competitions, raising his stock across Europe.

A clutch of Europe’s top clubs in the likes of Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Inter, Real Madrid are all interested in acquiring his services, while Liverpool are keeping tabs on him.

Adeyemi is tipped to remain at Salzburg for this season but his entourage are aware of growing interest in his services and are working on his next destination.

The 19-year-old’s agent has already visited Inter and had one meeting with German champions Bayern Munich.

And according to German television channel Sport 1, Adeyemi’s agent visited La Liga champions Atletico Madrid to discuss with the club’s hierarchy about his client.

Adeyemi’s agent is expected to hold further talks with potential suitors with the January transfer looming closer.

It remains to be seen whether the Adeyemi’s entourage will get in touch with Liverpool in the near future.