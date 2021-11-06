Tottenham Hotspur target Dusan Vlahovic is not warming up to the idea of potentially joining Arsenal and is waiting for better offers.

The 21-year-old striker’s future has been under the scanner since last summer and his decision to reject a new contract offer from Fiorentina has further complicated the situation.

Tottenham have kept their eyes on him following the closure of the summer transfer window and he is believed to be one of the strikers Antonio Conte wants to bring in.

He has also been linked with a move to Liverpool and Newcastle United, however there are suggestions that Arsenal are interested in adding the Serbian to their attacking talents.

But according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, the striker himself is not too keen on a move to the Gunners at the moment.

Arsenal’s interest in the forward is claimed to be concrete but for the moment, Vlahovic is not warming up to the idea of joining the north London club.

He is interested in a move to Juventus and his entourage have already reached an agreement with the Italian giants.

But Fiorentina want more than €70m before agreeing to sell him and at the moment Juventus do not have the means to sign him in the winter window.

Fiorentina are open to letting him go in January and are waiting for clubs to table concrete offers.

Arsenal are keen but at the moment they have work to do in convincing the striker to move to the Emirates.