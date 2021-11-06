West Ham United are pessimistic about Andrea Belotti prioritising a move to the London Stadium, amidst the striker also being on Tottenham Hotspur’s radar as a potential recruit, according to Eurosport.

The Hammers have started the current campaign on a strong note both in the Premier League and in Europe, and boss David Moyes is looking to further bolster his squad in the upcoming January transfer window.

Moyes wants to add more options to his attacking department and has identified former loan star Jesse Lingard as a potential signing.

The capital club could also swoop for a more traditional centre-forward and they have been linked with interest in Torino hitman Belotti.

The striker’s current deal expires in the summer and he has been heavily linked with an exit, but the Hammers are not optimistic about their chances of landing him.

West Ham feel they might not be the next destination of choice for Belotti, given that he also has interest from other quarters.

New Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte has the striker in his sights and could launch a swoop to sign him.

It remains to be seen whether West Ham will make any move for Belotti in January with the striker increasingly likely to leave Torino.