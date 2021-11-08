Newcastle United target Aaron Ramsey could be available on a free transfer in January as Juventus look at terminating his contract at the club.

The 30-year-old has not managed to carve out a niche for himself at Juventus since joining the club on a free transfer in 2019.

He has played a grand total of 112 minutes of football this season across five appearances in all competitions and is not part of Massimiliano Allegri’s plans.

Juventus want to offload Ramsey and had been planning to sell him in the January transfer window.

But according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Juventus are now exploring terminating his contract.

The Italian giants want a solution for the Welshman and are keen to get him off their wage bill in January.

Newcastle have been linked with an interest in Ramsey and could move to try to secure his signature.

And the Magpies could get an opportunity to sign him on a free transfer in the coming months.

Ramsey is prepared to terminate his contract provided Juventus pay him off with an expensive severance package.